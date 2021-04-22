PITTSFIELD, MA-- Western Mass News is getting answers directly from Governor Baker on the future when most people are fully vaccinated.
the governor toured a regional vaccine site in Berkshire County, where 48 percent of people have received a first dose of the COVID-19 shot.
We asked the governor...what comes next?
“We will probably not be completely done with COVID for quite a while,” Governor Baker said.
Governor Charlie Baker was restrained in answering our question about when restrictions like capacity limits and other mandates would be lifted.
While Connecticut’s governor has already decided everything but indoor masking would be over by May 19, Baker told Western Mass News Massachusetts can expect a more detailed announcement from him by the end of April.
‘So the answer to that is you’re going to have to wait and see,” Governor Baker said.
According to the state’s initial reopening plan, easing most restrictions would come when most people had access to the vaccine.
But with variants developing and vaccine manufacturers working on boosters, we wanted to know how the state would rollout an additional dose in the near future.
“If you get into a booster agreement, I think that changes the game a lot and it changes it with respect to the role and participation of doctor’s offices. You know people can just get them as they get their annual physicals, I mean there’s a lot of other channels that are hard to make available when you’re playing this two-dose game,” Governor Baker said.
Baker told us the demand for vaccines remains high enough that walk in clinics largely aren’t possible. But he said more people are moving away from the mass vaccine sites and the preregistration system.
“It’s ended up serving in some respects as a safety net, they hopped on when they were eligible it was sort of that thing where they could wait and see when they would get assigned to a location but then for many people they got one at a pharmacy they got one at a regional collaborative,” Governor Baker said.
Governor Baker said that in the fight to get more people their initial vaccinations, he asked the federal government to give Massachusetts, the supply from other states where rollouts have slowed.
