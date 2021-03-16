BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- An update is coming tomorrow to the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Gov. Charlie Baker said in a tweet that his administration will "release the schedule for all remaining groups" in the vaccine plan on Wednesday.
That announcement is expected Wednesday morning.
Baker added that "Every resident will know when they are eligible for a vaccine" and he thanked residents for making the Commonwealth "a national leader in the vaccination effort."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.