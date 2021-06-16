SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—Gov. Charlie Baker spent part of his Wednesday in Springfield.
His first stop: The Caring Health Center on Sumner Ave., then the White Lions Brewing Company.
Gov. Baker announced new funding for small businesses to help them get back on their feet after the struggles seen during the Pandemic.
Gov. Baker said $4 million is going to 45 different organizations, including White Lions Brewery in Springfield. A location whose opening was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a few short years you've become a well-known brand in the Springfield area and your beers have made it well beyond this region. White Lion, like so many other businesses across the Commonwealth, has done a great job of tapping into state programs to help make it through these difficult past 15 months,” Gov. Baker said.
The brewery is one of five Black-owned breweries across the state. Opening day is set for June 26.
Meanwhile, Gov. Baker declared Wednesday as Vaccinator Appreciation Day to thank those dedicated to giving the community their COVID-19 shots.
He went to Caring Health Center Vaccination Clinic earlier this afternoon to highlight their efforts in getting the community vaccinated.
Information on the small business funding could be found on Empoweringsmallbusiness.org
