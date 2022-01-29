SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--- Our First Warning weather team said we’ve gotten about six inches Springfield, but out east in Boston, they’ve been hit harder with roughly 1-2 feet. Some areas in the southeast part of the state seeing as much as 30 inches.
Governor Charlie Baker spoke at a press conference just under an hour ago to provide an update on this winter storm. he said about 1000 customers in the Bay State are without power and the MassDOT currently has about 3000 pieces of equipment on the roads. He warned of hazardous travel conditions, saying visibility is very low.
"We're going to continue to ask people to stay off the roads throughout tonight and into early morning tomorrow if they can the snow will obviously end but the cleanup is going to continue all night and into tomorrow morning," said Baker.
Baker also reminded people that a tractor trailer ban is still in effect until midnight.
