AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampshire College is expected to make an announcement regarding its financial future.

A couple of weeks ago Western Mass News reported how the college announced that they are in financial trouble and need help funding the school.

Hampshire College President Miriam Nelson said that they were looking for a long term partner that can help the college achieve a thriving and sustainable future.

Due to the situation, the college was unsure whether or not they would be able to admit a freshman class for this fall.

As we speak, the board of trustees is meeting to discuss whether or not they will admit students during this transition.

In a statement to Western Mass News last month, President Nelson said:

“We’re convinced that seeking a strategic partnership is the right and responsible thing to do, and now is the time to do it.”

The college also said:

“In enrolling new students into a four-year program, a college makes a promise to each student to teach them in the way that it advertised in its admissions materials. We must be confident we’re able to teach them through for four years despite transitioning to a new partnership.”

We’re told a decision is expected by the end of the day.

Western Mass News will bring you the outcome of this vote as soon as it is decided on-air and online.