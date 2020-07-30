SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Thursday hearing for the former Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent, Bennett Walsh, regarding a lawsuit filed against the state and the soldiers’ home trustees over his employment has been canceled.
Walsh was placed on leave and eventually issued a termination letter by the governor after a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the home left many veterans dead.
Walsh is seeking an injunction to prevent the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home trustees from convening a disciplinary hearing against him.
Governor Charlie Baker's report indicated that Bennett Walsh and his medical team contributed to the spread of the virus by combining the memory care units one and two north, mixing positive and negative patients.
In a briefing, Walsh’s attorney, Wiliam Bennett, seemed to justify every decision Walsh’s team made as the outbreak was ramping up.
Officials with Hampden County Superior Court told Western Mass News that a motion to continue and reschedule was granted on July 27.
A new hearing date has not yet been announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.