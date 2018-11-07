Today a hearing is set for a Springfield police officer accused of child rape.
Daniel Cintron was arrested in may by Monson police.
He is charged with 8 counts of rape of a child with force and 5 counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under the age of 14.
The Chicopee police say Cintron is also being investigated by their department for similar crimes.
Springfield police add Cintron is already suspended without pay from charges relating to an off duty incident that happened last year.
