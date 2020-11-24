Help kids in need this holiday season with Toys for Tots Updated 49 min ago Updated 49 min ago | Posted on Nov 24, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not just a toy.It is magic, it is joy, it is hope, it is loveIn a holiday season of unprecedented challenges for our local families and friends, please help Western Mass News and MGM Springfield collect Toys for Tots for the Marines this holiday season.Starting Monday, drop off new, unwrapped toys at the main ground level entrance of MGM Springfield daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.Please note: we will not be collecting toy donations at our Liberty Street studios this year.For more information on this year's campaign or to make a monetary donation, CLICK HERE. Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Toys Tot News Holiday Season Unwrap Help Mass Donation × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
