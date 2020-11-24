2020 Toys for Tots

(WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not just a toy.

It is magic, it is joy, it is hope, it is love

In a holiday season of unprecedented challenges for our local families and friends, please help Western Mass News and MGM Springfield collect Toys for Tots for the Marines this holiday season.

Starting Monday, drop off new, unwrapped toys at the main ground level entrance of MGM Springfield daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Please note: we will not be collecting toy donations at our Liberty Street studios this year.

For more information on this year's campaign or to make a monetary donation, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.