CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Eight days until Christmas and just a few trees remain at Paul Bunyan's Tree Farm in Chicopee.
"We still have some costumers who are in need," said Bunyan. "And the demand has been extraordinary."
Susan Lopes, owner of Paul Bunyan's, tells Western Mass News they sold more trees than ever, before Thanksgiving.
Which might be why they are running low, mid-December.
"The five or so days prior to Thanksgiving we had over 500 people come in and getting a Christmas tree before thanksgiving," said Lopes.
Lopes explained the supply wasn't necessarily an issue, it's simply the fact that more people are looking for trees this year.
"There really is no shortage, people are just really excited about getting their tree," explained Lope. " And who doesn't love a Christmas tree?"
Lopes is happy to see the spirit of Christmas so strong in Western Mass.
"It was such a fun atmosphere. Everyone was so happy and everything went very smoothly," Lopes said.
However, she is feeling down about having to turn customers away.
"It's definitely very sad because I work as hard as I can to have Christmas trees for people, but I could not keep up with the demand this year," Lope said.
"As your're driving by Paul Bunyan's tree farm, you might notice there are still trees on the farm," said Western Mass News Reporter Alyssa McCann. "But they aren't for sale and that's because it takes about 10 years for trees to grow and these need to be saved for next year."
"If I go in there and cut down more than I can afford to, I won't have trees next year and I need to take care of my costumers that come back," explained Lopes.
