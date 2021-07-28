Historic House near Amherst College moving under a mile, power outages expected

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A historic house near Amherst College is being moved and it's going to impact a good amount of neighbors due to power outages overnight.
The house is moving from South Pleasant Street to Baker Street. In all, it's less than a mile, however, this building is not expected to reach its destination until six in the morning, that's about eight hours.
Eversoucre told us that they are going to be doing power outages by section. Mainly along Route Nine. They said it could impact up to 170 customers per section. All customers have been notified about the power outages. The person who purchased the home explained to us why they’re moving it in the first place.
“We’re moving this house because Amherst College wants to put in an addition on the adjacent property for an academic building and this house is deemed historic. So, they couldn’t tear it down. So the idea is to move it and preserve it,” said Barry Roberts, the owner of the house.
Now, with people watching the action, Western mass News asked them what do they make of an entire house getting moved on wheels.
“It’s crazy,” said Dominic Gerace, an Amherst resident.
"Yeah, I honestly don’t know. I saw the signs. and then I was like is this even a real thing? And then we drove by and decided to stop,” said Trinity Sparke, an Amherst resident.
"Yeah, I don’t even know how it's going to fit down the street. But it's pretty crazy. We’re just sitting over there hoping it was going to move while we watched. But I don’t know, yeah it's cool,” said Gerace.
We are also told that the street lights will be out during this process. So if you are driving around this area tonight, be careful.
