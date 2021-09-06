Holyoke FD assists injured hiker on Mount Tom

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Holyoke Fire Department assisted an injured hiker at Mount Tom Monday afternoon.

Captain Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department told Western Mass News they received a call after 12:00 p.m. from an injured hiker at Mount Tom.

A 37-year-old male hiker injured his ankle and was unable to walk. He was located several hundred feet off the Radio Towers access road on a part of the Metacomet Monadnock Hiking Trail which follows Mount Tom's peak, according to Capt. Cavagnac.

The hiker was accessed by the Fire Department's ATV and assisted out of the trail by firefighters. The hiker was transported to the emergency room by ambulance, according to Capt. Cavagnac.

Holyoke Police and Action Ambulance also assisted with the call.

