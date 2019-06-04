HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Looking for some free family fun with the kids this summer?
From June 25 until August 20, Holyoke Mall will be hosting Tykes Tuesday!
Each Tuesday, at 11 a.m., the mall will feature a different fun and educational activity for kids ages 12 and under including performers, science experiments, art projects, and more!
For more information and to register, CLICK HERE.
