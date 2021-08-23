HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Following the heavy rains and storms, it's not uncommon for branches and other debris to turn up in people's back yards. But Monday morning, a Holyoke neighborhood found something that had everyone talking and reaching for their cameras.
Beth Morales said Monday morning she was confronted by Holyoke Police who walked down her driveway on Homestead Ave. On a street that’s seen instances of gun violence over the last few weeks. she was instantly on alert.
"I was actually afraid when I saw the police out front and when they told me to look in the back I thought it was going to be something bad," said Morales.
Instead, she saw something much more unique and she just had to grab a video.
"I saw the moose back there so it was pretty exciting," said Morales.
Western Mass News spoke with one homeowner on Fenton street who said that while he didn't see the animal in person, he could certainly see the footprints that it left.
Morales and another neighbor said that that utility workers and Holyoke Police attempted to get the moose out of the neighborhood, they tried whistling at it with limited success.
Western Mass News received another picture of the moose making himself comfortable in the grass. The Police also tried a different motivational tactic
"They were just telling it to go to college and trying to chase it across the street to HCC," said Morales.
While Morales is more accustomed to seeing Rocky in her backyard rather than Bullwinkle,
"No never.... just squirrels and chipmunks," said Morales.
An animal love, Morales said she was just thrilled to capture this memory on camera.
"That was a very nice surprise," said Morales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.