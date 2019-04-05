HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Parents at Holyoke Community Charter School are on edge after reports of someone following a child.
School officials reported on Facebook that a child reported Friday being followed when getting off the bus on Thursday.
They added that the incident did not occur at the school.
The student's family was contacted, notified of the incident, and advised to report it.
Holyoke Police were also notified.
Calls to Holyoke Police seeking additional information have not yet been returned.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
