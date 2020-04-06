HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse is scheduled to provide the public with an update on several topics Monday night.
Morse's office said that the mayor will be providing that update via his Facebook page at 7 p.m., you can click here to watch live.
The mayor's office explained that Morse will address:
- Update on the Soldiers' Home
- City providing internet to families
- Property tax extension
- Local production of PPE
- 'Holyoke At Home Contest'
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
