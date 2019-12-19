Three people have been hurt in an "active shooting situation" in Westerly, Rhode Island, state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Kristina Murray told CNN on Thursday.
The shooting took place at a senior living complex, the Babcock Village apartments, Murray said.
Babcock Village is described as an affordable senior living community, according to the Cathedral Development Group and Property Advisory Group Website.
Rhode Island State Police have sent a tactical team to the scene, Murray said.
Westerly Public Schools said all schools are locked down until further notice. Westerly, a beachside town in southwestern Rhode Island, has a population of about 23,000 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.