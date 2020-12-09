SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced Wednesday the bust of a significant drug trafficking organization in western Massachusetts.
This investigation led to the arrest of at least five suspects and the seizure of substantial narcotics and firearms.
Officials said the investigation in the Springfield area has been ongoing for some time.
"...A very significant series of arrests that led from a long running investigation. As you can see before me, there is a very significant amount of narcotics, firearms, and related materials," Gulluni explaiend.
Notably, investigators said there was a substantial amount of fentanyl uncovered.
Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous and lethal substance and is typically mixed with heroin.
Gulluni said the amount seized in this operation would be broken down many times, leading to hundreds of thousands of individual use bags sold on the streets of western Massachusetts.
The investigation into the case is still active
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have the latest as it becomes available.
