MLB star-turned-sports broadcaster Alex Rodriguez reportedly was the victim Sunday night of a burglary, with the items taken worth $500,000, according to CNN affiliate KPIX.
Rodriguez and other members of ESPN's broadcasting crew returned from a dinner out after working the Phillies-Giants game in San Francisco when they discovered someone had broken into their rental car, the station reported.
"It's an unfortunate situation," ESPN told CNN in a statement. "We're working with local authorities to address it."
Jewelry, bags, a camera, camera equipment, a laptop computer and electrical equipment were stolen, the San Francisco Police Department said. Police did not identify whom the items belong to.
The valuables were worth $500,000, KPIX reported.
The incident happened Sunday between 9 and 11:10 p.m., police said. The department's Burglary Unit is handling the investigation.
CNN's Sarah Moon and Wayne Sterling contributed to this story.
