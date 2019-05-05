HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Jack Jonah foundation held their first event in Holyoke to raise awareness about the national opioid epidemic.
Hundreds gathered to walk around Ashley Reservoir Sunday morning.
The foundation was named in honor of Jack Jonah, who passed away in 2016 from an accidental overdose.
The walk aimed to bring awareness to opioid use and honor those who have lost their lives to overdoses.
Michael Jaime, a participant in the walk spoke out about why the event raised awareness.
"The opioid epidemic is a real thing and it's just now being looked into and I believe other things should be looked at as well, but this is a good start," Jaime said.
The foundation's mission is to encourage and teach others about drug awareness and how to support those dealing with addiction.
