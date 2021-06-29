(WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're in need of a job, Big Y is here to help! On Tuesday, the supermarket chain is hosting its first ever company-wide hiring event.
Big Y is hiring at 75 locations across Massachusetts and Connecticut. Anyone 18 and older is eligible to apply.
Every store plus the Big Y distribution center will hold interviews and hiring managers will be able to make on-the-spot job offers. All individuals who are hired on Tuesday will receive a $50 gift card of their choice (Apple, Big Y, Spotify).
In addition, after working through the summer every Big Y employee will receive an Employee Appreciation Bonus in their paychecks in September. To qualify, employees must have worked during July and August.
The hiring spree is taking place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. There are openings at all Big Y supermarkets, Big Y Gas and Convenience stores, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Spirits and Big Y's Fresh and Local Distribution Center.
Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to do so prior to their in-store interview.
