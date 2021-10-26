Now Hiring sign MGN 120420

Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Ashley Fisher / CC BY-SA 2.0

(WGGB/WSHM) - Ocean State Job Lot will be hosting a two-day hiring event at each of its store locations this week.

The hiring events will be held on October 26th and 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

With 146 store locations across the Northeast, those looking for work can stop by at the retailer for on-the-spot interviews for all positions.

Interested candidates can learn more about career opportunities, part-time and full-time benefits and opportunities for store leadership among other things.

Job-seekers who cannot attend the event but are interested in part-time, full-time and seasonal positions can apply by clicking here.

