(WGGB/WSHM) -- Join 94.7 WMAS and Western Mass News for our Zombie Zoom Pumpkin Party this Friday night.
It's a BYOP event. Bring your own pumpkin to decorate with the Kellogg Krew and Western Mass News First Warning meteorologist Janna Brown.
The event kicks-off at 7 p.m. Friday.
For more information, including access to the Zoom, click here.
