(WGGB/WSHM) -- Start collecting those cans and together “We Can” help fight hunger in our community!
Western Mass News, MGM Springfield, Bomba and Kool Radio are teaming up for a summer food drive.
Starting July 31 through August 8, drop-off your non-perishable food items at the main entrance at MGM Springfield 24/7.
All food donations will benefit the Open Pantry Community Services of Springfield.
