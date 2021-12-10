To help out the Marines with their Toys for Tots drive this year, Western Mass News, MGM Springfield, Sitterly Movers, and Bomba and Kool Radio are helping collect toys this holiday season.
Drop off new, unwrapped toys at the main entrance of MGM Springfield now through December 12.
Doors are open 24/7.
Today, Western Mass News will be live at our collection site from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m. and our friends from NESN, Wally the Green Monster, Boomer from the Thunderbirds, and Six Flags will be joining us.
Bring the family to donate your toys, grab some goodies, put on some ice skates, and say hello.
Together, we can make a difference for local children this Christmas.
