Jordan joined Western Mass News in August 2020 as the weekend morning anchor and weekday reporter.
Before coming to Western Mass News, Jordan was a morning reporter at WJHG-TV, the NBC affiliate and number one station, in Panama City Beach, FL. During her time in Florida, she covered Hurricane Michael, the Category 5 hurricane that devastated the Florida Panhandle. After the hurricane she started her own series, “Everyday Heroes,” featuring an individuals or organizations making a difference in the community.
She is an award-winning journalist. She won two first place awards from the 2019 Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. She was awarded first place in General Assignment-long form for her piece on two sisters who stayed in Mexico Beach during Hurricane Michael. She also won first place in the Reporter category.
Jordan graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Telecommunications. She worked for her school’s newsroom, WUFT News (PBS), in multiple platforms including TV, radio, and web.
Jordan was born and raised in West Chester, PA. When she isn’t working, Jordan enjoys all things outdoors - swimming, boating, skiing, and hiking. She also loves to travel, find new breweries and restaurants to try, and spend time with family and friends.
