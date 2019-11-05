BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A judge decided today that Massachusetts' emergency regulations banning the sale of vaping products "are very likely invalid" as they relate to medical marijuana users.
The Suffolk Superior Court judge also set a one-week deadline for the state's Cannabis Control Commission to decide on what action should be taken.
Governor Charlie Baker's team had argued that the Department of Public Health should be making those decisions.
Baker issued a four month ban back on September 24 in light of rising numbers of lung illnesses related to vaping in Massachusetts and other states.
Baker's deputy communications director Terry MacCormack released a statement and said:
“The administration declared a public health emergency in Massachusetts and ordered a temporary ban for retail and online sales of all vape products. To date, 217 suspected cases of vaping-related lung injury have been reported to DPH, along with two confirmed deaths in Massachusetts. The CDC has issued a clear warning stating that the outbreak of these vaping-associated lung illnesses and deaths cannot at this time be attributed to a single substance or product and has urged consumers to stop vaping, as medical experts continue to research what is making people sick. The court’s order has no immediate effect. With today’s ruling, the vaping ban remains in place for adult-use marijuana and nicotine products and the administration is in the process of working with the Attorney General’s office to appeal this ruling to the SJC.”
