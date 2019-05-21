HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A State Police K9 helped officers make a drug and firearm bust in Holyoke over the weekend.
Monday evening, the Massachusetts State Police reported they were called to the city Saturday for assistance with a traffic stop.
The post on the State Police Facebook page has since gotten hundreds of reactions.
The traffic stop Saturday night happened at about 7:45 p.m.
K9 Indy and his handler, Trooper Alex Berry responded to the scene, conducting a scan of the vehicle.
That's when K9 Indy allegedly detected a narcotics odor coming from the driver's side floor, State Police confirm.
They report 2 separate baggies of suspected cocaine in a larger bag were found under the seat.
We're told Holyoke police officers also located a .22 caliber Ruger handgun under the passenger's seat.
Both occupants in the vehicle were arrested and booked at the Holyoke Police Department.
Their identities were not released.
However, we're told that both have been charged with Trafficking in Cocaine and Illegally Possessing a Loaded Firearm.
