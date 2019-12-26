Kayla Burton joined Western Mass News in August, 2019, working as reporter and content producer. She is a reporter for Friday Football Fever, reporting team and player feature stories.
She received her master’s degree in Broadcast & Digital Journalism, with a Sports Communications emphasis, from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University.
Throughout her undergraduate years at the Lehigh University, she received her bachelor’s degree in Journalism, with a minor in Africana Studies. Earning a full-scholarship to play basketball at Lehigh, she was the team's point guard for four years.
As an intern at WHDH-TV in Boston and the Celtics late-night show, she reported live games, pre-game and post-game recaps and held interviews with players and coaches.
During her time at Syracuse, Kayla was the analyst for the Syracuse women’s basketball games on ESPN. She additionally was a contributor for 247Sports.com, where she wrote pre-game and post-game articles for Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball. She was a reporter for Newshouse Sports, including Syracuse football, men’s and women’s basketball, and soccer, hosting interviews while writing articles for each game.
She is currently the analyst for Yale men’s and women’s bsketball games, hosted on ESPN and NESN. Kayla is also the women’s basketball assistant varsity coach at Minnechaug High School.
Kayla comes from a family of six, all of whom have played a Division I college sport. Her grandfather, Ron Burton, was the first-drafted Boston Patriot in 1960. Ron started the Ron Burton Training Village in Hubbardston, where over 100 adolescent teens train their mind, spirit, and body for five consecutive weeks. Kayla spends most of her summers at her family’s village.
Kayla is passionate about the work she does, enjoys traveling to new places, loves to make people smile and is phenomenal at karaoke.
