Kaylee Pugliese joined Western Mass News in March of 2020 as a digital content producer before joining our morning team as a reporter. She gained additional reporting experience at a newspaper in Connecticut after getting her bachelor's degree from Roger Williams University in 2019 where she studied journalism with minors in music and business.
Throughout her time at Roger Williams, Kaylee served as the news editor of her student-run weekly newspaper The Hawks' Herald, the secretary for Rhode Island's only student-run chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, and was the president of the school's Musician's Guild. She was also a Resident Assistant and Orientation Advisor. During her four years in school, she also interned at Rhode Island Monthly Magazine, WPRI-TV and C-SPAN in Washington, D.C.
Now, she's a graduate student at New York University working towards a master's in journalism.
When she's not reporting the news, you can probably find her singing, taking care of her plants, reading or watching her favorite TV show, Friends. She's also passionate and dedicated to saving the earth, so don't forget to recycle!
