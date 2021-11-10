Kennesaw State (0-1) vs. Creighton (1-0)
CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Kennesaw State in an early season matchup.
LAST TIME: Creighton put up 93 and came away with a 35-point win over Kennesaw St. when these two teams faced each other last year.
DID YOU KNOW: Creighton limited its eight non-conference opponents to an average of just 66.6 points per game last season. The Bluejays offense scored 78.3 points per matchup en route to a 6-2 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Kennesaw State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
