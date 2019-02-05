We are just hours away from millions of people flooding downtown Boston to see the pats, your super bowl champions.
At least 100 people will be there from western Mass riding to Boston stress free.
The buses are expected to arrive in Boston between 8:30 and 9:00. Those on board will have a full escort back from the parade as well.
The parade will kick off at 11 but the city of Boston is expected a crowd well before then!
If you are heading to the parade click here for the full parade route
