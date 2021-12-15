Kristin Burnell joined Western Mass News in October 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist and Digital Content Producer.
Kristin graduated from Sacred Heart University in 2021 with a M.A. in Broadcast Journalism and in 2019, she received her B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Public Relations.
During her time at SHU, she was a Reporter and Anchor for Sacred Heart University’s television magazine program, The Pulse. Kristin was also a member of the Division One Dance Team for 4 years. She was a College Associate with Fox News Media and an editorial intern for Greenwich Lifestyle Magazine.
Born and raised in Fairfield County, Connecticut, Kristin is excited to tell inspiring stories within the Western Massachusetts community.
In her free time, she loves watching new movies, hanging with friends and family, traveling to new places and spending time with her dog, Chase.
