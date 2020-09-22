Unlike most meteorologists who were obsessed with weather from a very young age, Lena’s road followed a much more untraditional path. Her last name is pronounced (JA-COW-SKI) for those asking as her father is from Polish and Italian descent.
She has always possessed a bit of a free spirit and, as a youngster, was very adventurous and curious.
As the daughter of an MIT alumnus, at the age of five, Lena asked her dad how the pool pumped worked. Unsatisfied with his simple response, she asked for a more in-depth description and ended up drawing a diagram and explaining it back to him. It was then that he knew his daughter would one day pursue a degree within the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) realm.
She graduated high school in three years and began pursuing a business degree at Northern Essex Community College (NECC). Unsure of exactly what she wanted to do, she spent a lot of time traveling and emerged into a successful eight year career in retail and hospitality management while taking classes on and off part-time. She was given the opportunity to participate in a study abroad experience while at NECC. After completing a field study in natural systems and exploring over 600 miles of Ecuador’s diverse ecosystems, a newfound sense of passion emerged within her and it was clear to Lena that her focus had to be switched to the Sciences.
Upon returning home, she took an Introduction to Meteorology class and the rest was history. She transferred to the University of Massachusetts Lowell where she completed both her undergraduate and graduate degrees in four years. Additionally, she completed a research internship at the National Weather Center in 2017, and a broadcast internship at WFXT-TV before landing her first ever on-air job here at Western Mass News.
Lena grew up in southern New Hampshire and, aside from spending a year in Nashville, TN during her management years, she has lived in eastern Massachusetts her whole life.
During her free time, she enjoys gardening, running, snowboarding, hiking, rollerblading, and spending time with her pitbull rescue puppy. She is bilingual (English and Spanish) as her mother is Colombian and has been vegan since 2016.
As a Latina, she is a vocal activist for diversification and inclusion of all underrepresented groups within the STEM community. Lena also takes pride in community service and actively mentors individuals and youth interested in STEM. She has spent time with Concord-Carlisle High School meteorology club and also teaches coding for kids K-12 at Penguin Coding School in her spare time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.