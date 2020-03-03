Leon Purvis joined the Western Mass News team as a reporter in February of 2020. He’s excited to tell your top story every night as the nightside reporter.
Before coming to Springfield, Leon worked at WDAM in Hattiesburg, MS as an anchor/multimedia journalist. There, he got to tell stories about the homeless, cover storm damage in the Pine Belt and be a face of the weekend news.
He got his on-air start at KIEM-TV and KVIQ-TV in Eureka, CA as a multimedia journalist. While there, he covered stories about prison inmates and their rehabilitation process. He sat down with the girlfriend of the missing hiker Daniel Komins who was found dead in the Trinity Alps. Also, he would often lead the newscast with top stories.
Leon graduated from Rowan University in 2018 with a degree in Radio/Television/Film and Journalism. During his time in college, he interned at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC’s TODAY Show and Good Morning America.
Away from work, Leon enjoys cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, going to restaurants and dancing. He is excited back on the Northeast to give a voice to the voiceless.
If there is a story Leon should tell, feel free to email him or connect with him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
