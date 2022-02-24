SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The tragic drowning death of a 12-year-old Leverett Elementary School student while on vacation in Puerto Rico. Now the school is holding counseling sessions for students and staff as they grieve the loss of life.
The Leverett Elementary School community is mourning the sudden death of 12-year-old Zedekryahy Miller in Puerto Rico this week.
“What a terribly tragic and sad situation, our hearts go out to the community and the family and all the students, this is such a hard time,” said Larry Berkowitz, director of the Riverside Trauma Center.
Puerto Rican Police said the sixth grader was on vacation with the family of his soccer coach Keith Payne when the tragedy unfolded. Sedek and his 11-year-old friend, the son of his soccer coach, were out late Sunday night near the area of Condado Beach when a wave knocked them into the water.
The 11-year-old got out safely, but Sedek’s body was found two days later.
The school’s principal told Western Mass News that 'the student was a magnificent soul, and he will be deeply missed. we are working with the riverside trauma center to support our staff and students as we go through this difficult time."
We reached out to the center, director Larry Berkowitz said there is a counselor available both in person and virtually to help the school community during this unimaginable time.
“Some of that is whether its one-to-one or small group support or conversations, we have been consulting with the administration of the school,” said Larry.
Berkowitz said the conversations are geared to help young students understand the grieving process.
“Hopefully, young kids haven't had to experience tragedies like this before so some of it is just helping them learn that what they are experiencing is normal,” he said.
And to help students remember Sedek as the friend, classmate and student he was.
“To hold onto them in our hearts, in our memory, to try to focus on who he was and how he lived his life and if possible not to focus as much on the tragedy on how his life ended,” said Berkowitz.
Berkowitz anticipates counselors will be available through next week as needed. In the meantime - the riverside trauma center offers additional resources online.
