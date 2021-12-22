Lexi Oliver joined the Western Mass News team in February 2020, shortly after finishing her last semester at UMass Amherst. She began as a producer and now serves as a reporter.
Lexi earned her BA in Communications and Spanish. During her time in college, she lived in San Sebastian, Spain for a semester, where she studied at the University of the Basque Country, traveled Europe, and learned about the Basque culture.
Lexi also spent one summer interning for New England Public Radio and WGBY-TV in Springfield.
A Western Massachusetts native, Lexi grew up in East Longmeadow, where she was an active member of her community, played town sports until she graduated high school, and served numerous charities in the area. She is excited to have the opportunity to tell the stories important to the community she calls home.
In her free time, Lexi enjoys hiking, camping, boxing, and trying new recipes!
