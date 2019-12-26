Lindsey Kane joined the Western Mass News team in May 2019, shortly after graduating from the University of Connecticut (go Huskies!)
While at UConn, Lindsey pursued degrees in Communications and Journalism. Throughout her years as a Husky, she was a member of the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Teams. Her running career provided her with the opportunity to travel all over the country.
Lindsey was also an assistant director of UConn’s TV station, UCTV, where she produced and anchored local news stories.
A South Jersey native, Lindsey is excited to explore New England and is excited to tell your story!
In her free time, she enjoys going to the Jersey Shore as much as possible, cooking, and hanging out with friends and family.
If you have any ideas or news tips, please reach out. She would love to share your story!
