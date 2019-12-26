WMN Logo generic 2019 - NEW USE ME

Lindsey Kane joined the Western Mass News team in May 2019, shortly after graduating from the University of Connecticut (go Huskies!)

While at UConn, Lindsey pursued degrees in Communications and Journalism. Throughout her years as a Husky, she was a member of the Women’s Cross Country and Track and Field Teams. Her running career provided her with the opportunity to travel all over the country.

Lindsey was also an assistant director of UConn’s TV station, UCTV, where she produced and anchored local news stories.

A South Jersey native, Lindsey is excited to explore New England and is excited to tell your story!

In her free time, she enjoys going to the Jersey Shore as much as possible, cooking, and hanging out with friends and family.

If you have any ideas or news tips, please reach out.  She would love to share your story!

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.