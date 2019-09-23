WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Western Mass community gathered together Sunday night hoping to bring change to traveling zoos.
Local activists' held a vigil to honor Beulah the Asian elephant that died at the Big E last week.
People lined up along a street near the Big E with posters and pins to honor Beulah.
Beulah was owned by Commorfordn and Sons Petting Zoo.
Animal rights activists came together to not only remember Beulah, but honor another elephant owned by the Commerfords.
Friday, the USDA confirmed with Western Mass News that Karen, the zoo's African elephant, died in March. Similar to Bealuh's death, Karen spent many years at the Big E.
The USDA also told Western Mass News that both Karen and Bealuh died of natural causes.
Beyond the elephants, activits told Western Mass News this issue involves all animals kept in captivity.
"It's not just the elephants," activist Jill Alibrandi said. "It's the camels, the bears, the zebras, the kangaroos... Once they die, they just replace them."
One bill is in the Senate and one is in the House.
It would ban primates, elephants, big cats and bears from being used in performances and traveling zoos. It's important to note that this is an issue with two sides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.