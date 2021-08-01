SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The month of July brought a whole lot of rain, but as we shift into a new month and with the treat of sunshine over the weekend, one local artist came up with a very creative idea, bringing the community together.
The coronavirus pandemic has kept everyone cooped up inside their homes for quite some time, but during that time, Springfield artist Amy Reyor chalked up an idea and turned it into a reality.
Reyor, like most people, got bored at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Back during the pandemic, she wasn't working and she was getting antsy inside of the house and she felt artistic. She's an old art major. And she just decided to go outside and start chalking on the sidewalk," said Jeff Reyor, Amy's husband.
Though Amy has taken her talents to the sidewalk on Roosevelt avenue several times, she came up with an idea to have others join.
"For a while, people started to ask her how did she do this or that, so she decided to have this event so people could join her and ask questions," said Jeff.
Creating a sign and taking to social media, inviting neighborhood friends to come on down to do what she calls "Art-on-Roosevelt". Jeff told Western Mass News she had some jitters beforehand.
"She was a little nervous the night before but I told her she's got this," said Jeff.
but turns out, Amy had nothing to be nervous about at all.
"I would say at one point it was at least 20 people out here...just chalking, hanging out, dogs, people talking, it was awesome," said Amy.
"She taped off the sidewalk with painter's tape and we got to fill in all of the little bubbles, she had chalk that we could use, and we can bring our own chalk that we wanted, it was really fun...I mostly did rainbows and colorful things," said Zoey Pagliccia.
Her husband Jeff couldn't be more proud of his artistic wife.
"I never been more proud, very very proud and I love her very much," said Jeff.
If you ask Zoey if she plans on coming back to chalk up some more ideas...
"Would you want to do it again?" We asked.
"Yeah," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.