SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGBB/WSHM) -- Local firefighters have returned from New Haven, CT after showing their support and honoring fallen firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., who was laid to rest on Thursday. The hero died battling a house fire last week in New Haven.
Thousands of firefighters from around the country gathered together to pay their respects to Torres as they honored and remembered the hero he was.
Torres leaves behind his wife, Erica, his soon-to-be-one year old Oliver, and another baby boy on the way in August. His family spoke at the funeral today and recalled how dedicated and loving of a son, brother, father, and husband he was to many.
"I knew if I was ever going to get married, it was going to be you, it had to be you. Eleven months in, you proposed. The last six years has been anything been boring," said his wife Erica.
His mother, Cathy Foster-Mendez, added, "There are a million stories I could tell to capture the amazing humor, love, care, compassion, and character of who my Ricardo – ‘Ricky’ was."
Torres' family was presented with the Martin E. Pierce Medal of Honor during the funeral service and Torres' name will be placed on the International Association of Firefighters Fallen Firefighter Memorial by Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs.
Firefighters from across the region were in attendance to honor Torres, including a group from Springfield.
