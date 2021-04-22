GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Cleanup from the damage left behind after Wednesday's severe thunderstorms could take days in some parts of western Mass.
In Granby, downed trees and power lines forced a local golf club to close down temporarily.
Trees sprawled all across the Westover Golf Course. Downed utility lines all around the clubhouse. No golf carts riding around on Thursday due to Wednesday's storm.
“Hit our golf course here pretty hard. We probably have 40 to 60 trees that are down. As you can see here, they’re blocking right into the clubhouse. Took the powerlines down with it,” Brian Mannix, the golf commissioner of Westover Golf Course said.
Mannix told Western Mass News that golfers were out playing when the storm rolled through.
“There’s an area behind you that’s all cleaned up now. Where a tree came down on a vehicle. On one of the golfers that were here. Luckily nobody was hurt. Just a little body damage. The truck was able to be driven away,” Mannix said.
The commissioner told Western Mass News that they don’t expect the course to be cleaned up until next week. That could impact them financially because it is supposed to be warm and sunny on Saturday.
“Finically, it's going to impact it quite a bit. You’re losing a week's worth of business. I am going to use the expression Saturday is supposed to be a 70-degree day where this golf course would have been full,” Mannix said.
The golf course is planning to stay closed until Tuesday. The commissioner is optimistic they will be able to clean up at least 40 trees and restore power by then.
“We’re in tough shape. But we’ll be alright by the middle of next week,” Mannix said.
