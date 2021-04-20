NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the nation awaits a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial, police departments across the country are preparing for public reaction to whatever the outcome may be.
We wanted to know what plans are in the works around western Mass. and the Bay state. Police departments want to keep the community safe, while allowing people to exercise their first amendment rights. Governor Charlie Baker weighed in late Tuesday afternoon.
"Everybody in the country is anxiously awaiting that decision and we are too,” Baker said.
Baker commented on Tuesday, day two of jury deliberations in the Derek Chauvin trial. Baker said the state is in constant contact with local communities regarding potential responses to the verdict.
"If we need to do some things at their request to make sure everybody stays calm and peaceful, we'll do that. But I've been incredibly proud of how this state has dealt with these issues,” Baker said.
The Springfield Police Department took part in a call Tuesday with state officials and the National Guard.
“The conference call deals with the response to whatever the Derek Chauvin verdict should be. If we're expecting any issues whatsoever, we'll be well prepared for whatever comes our way," Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clappoord said.
Last June in Northampton the police department was vandalized with graffiti during a protest following the death of George Floyd. The department told Western Mass News in a statement, "NPD consistently provides respectful public safety services by closing roads, detouring traffic, and providing security at public gatherings. We are always prepared to support the evolving needs of our community."
But local demonstrators said preparing for the worst can send the wrong message.
“This message that gets sent that which sort of places the community on the opposite side of our police force, it’s really harmful because it tells the community they are perceived as violent,” Tara Parrish, director of the Pioneer Valley Project said.
"Any reaction that people have, justified reaction or outrage for an example a non-guilty verdict will make sense and does not justify a police presence,” Ashwin Ravikumar, with Northampton Abolition Now organizer said.
