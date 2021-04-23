Chicopee, MA (WGGB/WSHM)— Western Mass News spoke with an infectious disease expert on the deliberation of resuming the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“What they do in cases like this is that they’ll review all the cases,” Dr. Esteban DelPilar, Infectious Diseases Physician at Baystate Medical Center said.
DelPilar is an infectious diseases physician at Baystate Medical Center.
He told Western Mass News that the CDC and FDA are likely reviewing the initial six reports of blood clots from women following the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and nine additional new ones.
“They will also hear from physicians or experts in the area, in This case it would be the hematologists, basically the blood clot experts,” DelPilar said.
DelPilar said they could recommend to continue the pause, or resume its use with no disclaimers, if there is enough evidence to show the single dose COVID-19 shot and clots are not related.
Otherwise...he says health officials would likely say ”keep using it.”
“…but let’s put a warning on it,” DelPilar said.
With different COVID-19 variants cropping up, we asked DelPilar about booster vaccines. He said if health officials recommend certain people avoid Johnson & Johnson, there are studies being done to evaluate the effectiveness of getting a different manufacturer’s booster.
“Those studies seem to indicate that the response is really good,” DePilar said.
If I were just to play the odds and my doctor was like “I’m not worried about clotting with you,” I probably would,” Andy Beresky of Northampton said.
Western Mass News spoke with Beresky about the choice of getting a vaccine that was once paused from being used. Beresky, who works in mental health, believes it’s a personal choice that should be made after open communication with your doctor.
“I would want to talk to my doctor about any risk factors and make sure they’re well informed about this issue,” he said.
