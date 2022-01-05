(WGGB/WSHM) –-Several police departments in Western Mass warned drivers of icy conditions Wednesday morning.

The Monson Police Department asked drivers to avoid a portion of Wilbraham Road due to icy conditions, as well as the area of Reimers Road and Echo Hill Orchards while Highway Department crews addressed the issue.

Meanwhile, the Agawam Police Department asked drivers to avoid the roads completely if possible. According to police, ice conditions became extremely dangerous and there were crashes and disabled vehicles everywhere. They added the Department of Public Works went out to sand the roads.

Over in West Springfield, Mayor Will Reichelt urged drivers to drive slow and brake early. "The rain this morning has turned to ice, roads are extremely slippery," said Reichelt in a Facebook post. "Please use caution while driving. DPW has been treating the roads but hills and intersections remain slick."

Just before 9 a.m. parts of I-91 in Springfield were at a standstill. Our Western Mass News crew spotted cars with their hazard lights on, not moving.

The South Hadley Police Department, the Easthampton Police Department and the Northampton Police Department are also reporting numerous accidents just after 8:30 a.m.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said that the city experienced a 'flash freeze' and noted that roads are very slippery. He urged motorists to allow for extra time on the roads or delay travel if possible.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that icy roads led to some minor crashes in the city.

Video also showed a Springfield fire truck slipping on Nottingham Street.

MassDOT noted that Route 2 was closed in Orange for a time because of the weather conditions.

