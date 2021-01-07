WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The chair of the Massachusetts Constitution Party, who organized a bus trip to Washington D.C., spoke out on Wednesday's violence. He said the violence shown took away from their message, which is that something was wrong with the 2020 presidential election.
Thousands of people from all over the country descended upon Capitol Hill on Wednesday, including a group from western Mass. led by Dave Kopacz, the chair of the Constitution Party of Massachusetts.
"I am not a Trump supporter, but I am a supporter of the United States Constitution and democracy as a tool for us to use. If we lose the integrity of the elections and we become a banana republic, that’s what I was there to support," he explained.
Kopacz organized a bus full of demonstrators that headed from West Springfield to Washington D.C. for the rally. He told Western Mass News he is not a President Trump supporter, but his group went to help protect democracy.
"We didn’t need a red flag waved to know there was something wrong with the numbers and the way the election rolled out," he added.
When chaos broke out, a crowd of people busted into the U.S. Capitol. But Kopacz said his group remained peaceful and said he's very critical of those who were violent.
"There was a healthy amount of fear, at the same time, you know, I wasn’t bothered by the fact people were knocking on the door of their capital," he noted. "I didn’t like the violence that took place. I’m a very non-violent person. I seek your will or harm nobody, but those inside are creating situations that cause harm to all of those."
There has been no official proof that there was voter fraud.
