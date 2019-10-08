SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Health officials announce the first death from vaping- related injuries in Massachusetts, last night.
It comes to two weeks after Gov. Charlie Baker places a four month ban on the sale of vaping products across the state, something local vape shops aren't happy with.
Not only are they not happy with the ban, but they say the governor's decision is unconstitutional.
James Robinson owns Jim-Buddy's vape shop in Chicopee. He tells Western Mass News that Gov. Baker's ban is unfair because it is punishing the people trying to sell products legally.
"The products we sell here, that we've been selling here for the last four years, have no been making people sick," Robinson said. "It's in the last 18 months that people have been getting sick. There's hundreds of thousands of black market cartridges our there that are unregulated completely and I just seriously think that's what they're going to find the cause to be."
Since the ban, he says they have lost around 75% of his business, forcing them to lay off one employee and cutting hours drastically.
That is why he and other shop owners have been fighting the governor for the ban the be lifted.
His vape shop, along with five others, are suing the state for a temporary injunction o the ban.
They have a hearing next week on Oct. 15, in Boston at the Federal Court House.
Monday's announcement from the Department of Public Health brings the total number of deaths across the nation to 16.
And as officials are working to pin-point what exactly is causing the problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.