SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Labor Day weekend is underway and Downtown Springfield is crowded with people enjoying the last unofficial weekend of summer. AAA said a majority of people are traveling this weekend and some visitors are already making their way to western Mass.
"I think we’re going to be good I think it’s going to be nice and busy," said Rita Caputo Capua, owner of Red Rose.
Labor Day weekend is here and the city of Springfield is the place to be on Friday night. With a free concert outside MGM, bars now open late inside the casino and restaurants downtown seeing the uptick in foot traffic, like Red Rose.
"It’s supposed to be one of the last concerts MGM should be pretty busy and it’s going to be a beautiful weekend weather-wise," said Caputo Capua.
According to AAA, a majority of people are set to hit the roads this holiday weekend. Some of them are already in western Mass. to get a head start on the weekend.
"Met some friends we haven’t met in person for a really long time, we’ve been working through Zoom calls and so we met up with them," said Tamara Bowen of Maryland.
The last of the summer concert series outside MGM featured the band Aquanett. Bass player Matthew Macri told Western Mass News he's thankful to be playing in front of live crowds again and to see downtown Springfield busy with people.
"We're very excited to play again...As entertainers were very happy to play for people and entertain folks during these trying times," said Marci.
Red Rose is shortening their hours beginning this weekend. They will only be open for a total of six hours on Sunday due to a shortage of staff.
