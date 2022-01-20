SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Friends and family of the late Brie Boiselle are stopping to remember her on what would've been her 26th Birthday. The man charged with her murder had another appearance in court on Wednesday.
Back in August, Boiselle was found dead on Baldwin Street in Springfield. After a lengthy investigation, 34-year-old Kaysone was later captured in Florida by Police.
Walters appeared in front of a judge Wednesday, He's set to back in court on Feb. 24, for a status hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.