HAMPDEN, ME (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- A Maine police detective was fatally injured on Interstate 95 Wednesday when a wheel came loose from a logging truck and struck him as he was attending to a disabled vehicle, state officials said.
Detective Benjamin Campbell, 31, was out of his vehicle Wednesday morning when two wheels separated from the truck, which was driving past, Maine State Police said. Campbell, who had been a member of the Maine State Police for about seven years, was in the breakdown lane when he was struck by one of the wheels, while the other rolled away, said Maine State Police Chief John Cote.
Cote described Campbell as the victim of "bizarre timing" and said aspects of a police investigation into the crash are still ongoing. Campbell had been on his way to instruct a training session when the crash took place just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Hampden, near Bangor.
Campbell died at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, police said.
"Right now focus is on taking care of our members. Ben Campbell was one of our very best," Cote said. "This is going to be a loss."
Maine State Police said that Campbell was a native of Easthampton and a graduate of Westfield State University.
Westfield State University President Dr. Ramon Torrecilha said in a statement: .
"Benjamin graduated from Westfield State in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. He double majored in Sociology. Benjamin was a stand-out season hits leader and first baseman on the University’s baseball team and part of two teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends, as we share this tragic loss of such a young life with our student athletes, our Athletics staff, alumni, and the fuller campus community."
The driver of the truck was Scott Willett of Patten, who is the owner and operator of Scott Willett Trucking, Cote said. Willett stopped driving when the wheel came loose, he said. Willett will be subject to normal protocols of a fatal crash investigation, such as a blood test to determine if alcohol was a factor, Cote said.
Gov. Janet Mills directed flags to half-staff statewide for the remainder of the day. She says the state is "heartbroken" over the loss of Campbell.
Officials said Campbell leaves behind his wife and a six month old son.
It's the first line-of-duty death for Maine State Police in more than two decades.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
