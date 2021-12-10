WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The holidays are here and so is the return of the Majestic Theater's seasonal show in West Springfield.
"Home for the Holidays" is back, for the first time since 2019. A collection of familiar and new holiday show tunes. The show runs through Dec. 22. The theater requiring all audience members to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks must be worn inside the building. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office.
