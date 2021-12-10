"Home for the Holidays" is back, for the first time since 2019. A collection of familiar and new holiday show tunes.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)—The holidays are here and so is the return of the Majestic Theater's seasonal show in West Springfield.

"Home for the Holidays" is back, for the first time since 2019. A collection of familiar and new holiday show tunes. The show runs through Dec. 22. The theater requiring all audience members to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks must be worn inside the building. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.